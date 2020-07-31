Louis Gossett Jr. stars in 'The Cuban,' streaming Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. stars in a new film with Cuban music featured front and center.Gossett talked about the new film, "The Cuban" which explores the power of music.Music and memories bring an artist back to life in "The Cuban." The film follows a man languishing in a nursing home with no connection to reality until he hears Cuban music again.Gossett won an Oscar for his role in "An Officer and A Gentleman."Gossett described "The Cuban" as "a labor of love.""The Cuban" begins streaming July 31.