Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials

LOMBARD, Ill. -- A Lombard man is accused of illegally possessing multiple bags of explosive materials and writing a tirade about founding a militia.Daniel Waters, 22, is charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of explosive materials, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office.Lombard police executed a search warrant on Waters' home earlier this week after receiving information that he may be in possession of guns and explosive materials, the sheriff's office said.The search allegedly turned up multiple bags of supplies used in the making of incendiary devices, including pipes, ball bearings, activated charcoal and potassium nitrate, the sheriff's office said. Authorities also found a written tirade allegedly written by Waters that describes starting a militia and their operations.His bond was set at $100,000 on Saturday and he is being held at the DuPage County Jail on unrelated domestic battery charges.He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.