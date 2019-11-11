Lombard man charged in crash that killed woman, 78, in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from Lombard has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a 78-year-old woman in Oak Brook last week.Prosecutors said Todd Heidenthal crossed the center line trying to pass a vehicle on 35th Street on November 8, and crashed head-on into a car driven by Florence Hsiao, killing her.Heidenthal was also injured in the crash and remains hospitalized for treatment. DuPage County prosecutors said he will be taken into custody upon his release and transferred to DuPage County Jail.Heidenthal is charged with one count of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony. A DuPage County judge has issued him a $250,000 bond.