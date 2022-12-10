Man accused in Lombard armed robbery denied bond after cop shot, another suspect killed: officials

A Lombard cop was shot and a suspect killed after a shooting at a smoke shop at Roosevelt Road and Main Street, police said.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man accused of robbing a west suburban smoke shop at gunpoint, leading to a shooting, has been denied bond, officials said on Saturday.

Anthony Brown, 31, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said.

Another suspect in the same incident at the Pipes and Tobacco smoke shop died, and a Lombard police officer remained hospitalized Friday.

Lombard police released a screenshot from an officer-worn body camera. They said it shows an armed robbery suspect firing his weapon at one of their officers.

The incident unfolded at about 4 p.m. Thursday the shop on Roosevelt Road, near Main Street Thursday, according to police.

Police said the responding officers encountered two male suspects nearby.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows one of the suspects opened fire on the officers. The window of the squad car was shattered by one of the bullets. Police then returned fire, according to authorities.

One officer and one suspect, Pierre Thompson, was struck, officials said. Both were taken to an area hospital. Thompson was later pronounced dead.

Village officials said the officer is a 33-year-old six-year veteran of the department. He was shot in the leg and underwent surgery Thursday night, village officials said, and is stable as he continues to recover.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response Team and the Public Integrity Unit have begun an independent investigation into the incident.

Authorities said the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

Brown will appear in court again on Dec. 27 for arraignment.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.