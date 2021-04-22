house fire

Long Grove fire destroys large home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Grove fire destroys large home

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Long Grove firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in the north suburb.

Fire officials confirmed the blaze is at a home in the 3100-block of Cuba Road.

A large response was apparent at the home.

Extensive and severe damage was also apparent, with the roof of the home. Almost the entire structure except for an area near the front and side of the house was visibly damaged or destroyed.

Firefighters were still working to put out the flames as of 4 p.m.

Officials have not yet released any details about cause of the fire, where it started or how it spread. Officials have also not yet said whether anyone was home at the time it began, or if there were any injuries or fatalities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long grovehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Elderly woman killed in Sauk Village house fire, officials say
1 CFD firefighter appears injured after McKinley Park house fire
5 injured in fire at retired Chicago police officer's Beverly home
2 firefighters injured while battling flames in Morgan Park: CFD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
No one hurt in CPD shooting on 606 Trail; 1 arrested: police
Woman seriously hurt in Blue Line attack: witness
IN reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Chauvin placed in segregated housing unit while waiting sentencing
Show More
Keeping Latino youth safe in wake of Adam Toledo shooting
Chicago artists create world's 1st immersive NFT installation
Aurora Mariano's vaccine mix-up leaves St. Charles man with questions
Father speaks at vigil for 7-year-old killed in McDonald's drive-thru
Chicago Weather: Cold start, but sunny Thursday
More TOP STORIES News