Long Grove fire destroys large home

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Long Grove firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in the north suburb.Fire officials confirmed the blaze is at a home in the 3100-block of Cuba Road.A large response was apparent at the home.Extensive and severe damage was also apparent, with the roof of the home. Almost the entire structure except for an area near the front and side of the house was visibly damaged or destroyed.Firefighters were still working to put out the flames as of 4 p.m.Officials have not yet released any details about cause of the fire, where it started or how it spread. Officials have also not yet said whether anyone was home at the time it began, or if there were any injuries or fatalities.