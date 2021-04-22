Long Grove fire destroys large home

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fire destroyed a large home in northwest suburban Long Grove Thursday.The blaze broke out at a home in the 3100-block of Cuba Road.The people who live there were out of the house when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.Extensive and severe damage was also apparent, with the roof of the home. Almost the entire structure except for an area near the front and side of the house was visibly damaged or destroyed.Investigators are working to determine the cause. Fire officials said the homeowners had been burning some brush in their yard when the fire started.