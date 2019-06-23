Long Grove Strawberry Festival kicks off summer in Chicago suburbs

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The highlight of summer in the Chicago suburbs is Strawberry Fest - three consecutive days of sweet summertime fun!Attendees of this annual festival experience everything from strawberry-infused creations like prime rib sandwiches slathered in strawberry salsa to classic strawberry pie-eating contests.The first area of attraction at Strawberry Fest is, well, the strawberries.Some of the area's best restaurants and chefs set up shop to serve up unique strawberry-centric food and drink.This year, featured items include:Long Grove Strawberry FestFriday, June 21-Sunday, June 2310 am - 6 pm308 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047$5 per person, children under 12 complimentary all the time