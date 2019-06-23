Long Grove Strawberry Festival kicks off summer in Chicago suburbs

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The highlight of summer in the Chicago suburbs is Strawberry Fest - three consecutive days of sweet summertime fun!
Attendees of this annual festival experience everything from strawberry-infused creations like prime rib sandwiches slathered in strawberry salsa to classic strawberry pie-eating contests.
The first area of attraction at Strawberry Fest is, well, the strawberries.
Some of the area's best restaurants and chefs set up shop to serve up unique strawberry-centric food and drink.
This year, featured items include: strawberry BBQ sauces, deep fried strawberries on a stick, chocolate strawberry popcorn, strawberry kabobs, strawberry jams, strawberry fudge, funnel cakes with strawberries, strawberry smoothies, strawberry blintz, strawberry banana Nutella crepes, chocolate covered strawberries, strawberry donuts, strawberry shakes, strawberry ice cream, chocolate strawberry sundaes, and much more.
Event Information:
Long Grove Strawberry Fest
Date: Friday, June 21-Sunday, June 23
Hours: 10 am - 6 pm
Address: 308 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047
Admission: $5 per person, children under 12 complimentary all the time
