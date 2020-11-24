Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday that "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday
By Mesfin Fekadu
NEW YORK -- A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.



The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver - acts who all appear on Swift's "folklore" album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falling across area
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
Chicago cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop, police say
311 complaints: Data reveals zip codes with most unresolved calls
Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of South Side home
Special operation saves 5-year-old boy mauled by pack of dogs
City Council set to vote on 2021 budget
Show More
COVID-19 testing site opens in Midway Airport parking lot
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Teen boy crashes stolen car in the South Loop, 3 injured
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News