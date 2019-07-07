Pregnant woman, man stabbed after altercation in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pregnant woman was among two people stabbed after an altercation in the Loop near Millennium Park, police said.According to police, a group of six people were standing on the sidewalk around approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday waiting for a rideshare vehicle near the intersection of Washington and Wabash when a man and a woman pulled up in an unknown vehicle and offered the group a ride.Police say, an argument ensued and the occupants exited the vehicle and were involved in a physical altercation.The male offender pulled out a knife and stabbed a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man in the abdomen, police said.Chicago Fire officials confirm the female victim is about 3 months pregnant.Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital. The woman is listed in critical condition and man is listed in serious condition.According to police, the offenders fled eastbound on Washington.No arrests have been made.Area central detectives are investigating.