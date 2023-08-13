An attempted carjacking in the Loop Sunday morning left a man wounded after an exchange of gunfire, Chicago police said.

Chicago shooting: Man wounded after gunfire exchange during attempted carjacking in Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and wounded after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The 44-year-old victim was in the 100 block of West Van Buren Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was approached by several suspects who tried to steal his car at gunpoint, police said.

The man exchanged gunfire with the suspects and was struck in the right leg, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, according to police.

The suspects fled in a black Dodge SUV. Chicago police continue to investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)