Chicago shooting: SWAT team responds to Loop business after man shot, police say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting early Saturday at a business in the Loop to search for a gunman who injured a man, police said.

A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say

The gunman was not observed leaving the building, police said, prompting the SWAT team to respond to the scene.

The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)