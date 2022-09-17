Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound in the head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)