Gunfire enters Loop restaurant during fight on Michigan Avenue; no one hurt

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after a gunshot rang out Monday, sending a bullet into a Corner Bakery during the evening rush in the Loop.No injuries have been reported, police said.The incident started as a physical altercation about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.Two males were fighting when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot, police said.One bullet entered a Corner Bakery, according to a law enforcement source. No one was hit inside the restaurant.Officers responded, but everyone involved in the altercation had left, police said. A man and woman were arrested near by after matching the description of two suspects.The man who was shot at could not be located, police said. It was unclear if he was hit by gunfire.