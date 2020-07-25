Man seriously wounded after shot in back in Loop

CHICAGO -- A 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in the Loop.He was a passenger in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. Other people in the vehicle started arguing with someone in the street.The person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots into the vehicle, striking the man in the back three times, police said. The man was driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.