Man seriously wounded after shot in back in Loop

CHICAGO -- A 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in the Loop.

He was a passenger in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. Other people in the vehicle started arguing with someone in the street.

The person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots into the vehicle, striking the man in the back three times, police said. The man was driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reimposed COVID-19 restrictions take effect in Chicago
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
First charges announced as part of 'Operation Legend' in Chicago
Man shot while on party bus in South Side
New book outlines royal turmoil before Prince Harry, Meghan's exit
Teen sentenced to life in prison for May 2019 school shooting
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Show More
26 nuns die of COVID-19 in 3 US convents
Meet Shedd penguins through new virtual encounter
'Survival Day' offers more than just free COVID-19 testing for Pilsen community
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city; aldermen react
More TOP STORIES News