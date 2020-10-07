Loop shooting damages State Street business' window, Chicago police say

They were arguing with each other about 2 p.m. in the first block of West Madison Street when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fired, Chicago police said.
The gunfire didn't strike anyone, but damaged the front window of a business on North State Street, police said.
The gunman was last seen driving off in a dark-colored vehicle west on Madison Street.
Police recovered one shell casing.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)