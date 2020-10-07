chicago shooting

Loop shooting damages State Street business' window, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Gunfire rang out in the Loop Wednesday afternoon after two men argued outside a business, damaging a nearby window.

They were arguing with each other about 2 p.m. in the first block of West Madison Street when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fired, Chicago police said.

The gunfire didn't strike anyone, but damaged the front window of a business on North State Street, police said.

The gunman was last seen driving off in a dark-colored vehicle west on Madison Street.

Police recovered one shell casing.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

