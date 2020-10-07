Loop shooting damages State Street business' window, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6847453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police said a 9-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head while handling a gun in Austin.

CHICAGO -- Gunfire rang out in the Loop Wednesday afternoon after two men argued outside a business, damaging a nearby window.They were arguing with each other about 2 p.m. in the first block of West Madison Street when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fired, Chicago police said.The gunfire didn't strike anyone, but damaged the front window of a business on North State Street, police said.The gunman was last seen driving off in a dark-colored vehicle west on Madison Street.Police recovered one shell casing.Area Three Detectives are investigating.