Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death; Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard as curfews issued

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called in more reinforcement from the National Guard after protests in some Chicago suburbs devolved into violence and looting overnight.Gov. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon he is activating 250 additional National Guard members to help with the protests and prevent looting in the Chicago suburbs and other parts of the state, if they are needed.He has declared a disaster proclamation for 9 counties across Illinois, including Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon and Will. Gov. Pritzker said the National Guard will be deployed strategically in terms of location.8:30 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday6 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 7 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. TuesdayThere was a heavy police presence in downtown Naperville Monday night, where a curfew went into effect at 9 p.m.Earlier in the day, a large crowd gathered for a peaceful protest in which the police chief kneeled in solidarity with demonstrators.But just after 10 p.m., large crowds were reported near Aurora and Main Street. According to witnesses, outside groups pulled up and damaged multiple businesses in downtown. One witness said a restaurant and a jewelry store had its windows smashed.A SWAT Team was called to the Walgreens just off Main Street after a group of people threw rocks and caused damage to the building, police said.In a written statement to ABC7, Naperville's communications manager said:There was unrest in west suburban Cicero Monday night, where police arrested 60 people after there was some looting earlier in the day.There were also two people shot and killed by people police called "outside agitators."Cicero has not imposed a curfew, but city officials urged residents to remain in their homes.Protests also turned tense in Aurora Sunday night. Demonstrations began peacefully at the Aurora Police Department, but turned violent in the downtown area with many businesses and buildings damaged.In at least two separate instances, instigators set fire to buildings in the downtown area, Aurora Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel said.A group of protesters then walked to the outlet mall, but was met by police so they headed downtown smashing businesses and stealing whatever they could get their hands on.The violence was also directed at the officers working to try and keep the downtown area safe. In at least two instances, shots were fired at the officers working to contain the crowds, Lewbel said. Three squad cars were also set on fire and completely destroyed.In multiple other instances, bricks, glass and rocks were also thrown at the officers. One Aurora Police officer suffered injuries as a result of items being thrown, Lewbel said.The Aurora Police Department requested mutual aid assistance through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, with officers from all over the state coming in to assist with the response.All of the entrance ramps off of I-88 to Aurora had to be closed. The looting forced Aurora officials to implement a curfew that went into effect at 8:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.A total of 14 people were arrested, Lewbel said.A Family Dollar store in Aurora was burnt to the ground by looters just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.Looters also smashed a window at the Happy Daze vape shop before pouring in and stealing whatever they could find, then destroying the rest.The owner said they were in the store for nearly five hours. He estimates his loss at $200,000."What happened with police had nothing to do with these business owners. We're all minorities," owner Michael Menias said.That's a fraction of the estimated loss at Aurora Jewelry across the street. The owner there said she is still trying to come to grips with it, but said it will be close to $1 million."The store was going to open today. If COVID-19 wasn't enough, we come in to find this place a mess," said Bertalica Martinez.The looting began after what started as a peaceful march down the street by protestors. They say a group of agitators from outside the community joined and got violent. They started fires, including to a couple of police cars, and began looting."This was a stance to show that we could peacefully assemble and stand for our rights," said protest organizer Amber Stewart. "Unfortunately people took advantage of that opportunity to tear down businesses that have been here for years for years."She and other volunteers helped clean up the mess Monday afternoon. Aurora's mayor vowed there will not be a repeat of Sunday night's violence."Aurora will be ready for you," Mayor Richard Irvin said. "If you come to our community and intend to cause destruction. We will not put up with this B.S. and foolishness."With brooms and shovels volunteers got to work early Monday morning in Aurora."The small businesses they don't deserve this, and it's pretty pitiful that they are the ones that gottta clean this up after selfish behavior," said Kyle Petit, a volunteer Monday morning.For Erika Munoz and her sister Janet, a minority business owner, the looters took so much more than stuff."They don't see how much they are affecting you know her family, all of us," Munoz said.Her sister opened a salon years ago, and finally was able to open on Friday since the pandemic shutdown to welcome back her customers-only to have to shut down again.The business is not only her main source of income, but a major symbol of pride, she was finally able to buy the building three years ago."I just don't think this was necessary. I know, I feel bad for what happened, what happens to them but they are taking it out on people who have always worked hard to have what they have," she said.Several other suburban Chicago communities have also imposed curfews as vandals and looters continue to attack communities.One person was shot yesterday while people were looting stores at the North Riverside Park Mall.People smashed out mall windows and broke into the Kohl's, Burlington, and Best Buy.Police said it was a "synchronized strategy."The shooting is under investigationThe Sears store in North Riverside Park Mall reopened on Friday. It's not clear if the business will reopen Monday.The rest of the mall was set to reopen Friday, June 5 with reduced hours.Looters also hit River Oaks Center in Calumet City.A video submitted by a viewer shows people climbing under the security gate at the Foot Action store Sunday. Some stores on Torrence Avenue were also damaged, including a Sam's Club.Calumet City was issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday.