coronavirus testing

Coronavirus testing site: Loretto Hospital offers COVID-19 tests on Chicago's West Side

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Austin community and the West Side of Chicago have been hard hit by the number of positive cases and fatal deaths due to COVID-19.

Now, a new COVID-19 testing site is available for those residents on city's West Side.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

The testing site at Loretto Hospital is open to the public and healthcare workers and first responders.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Officials say results will be ready within three days. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 30,357 cases of COVID-19 disease, and 1290 people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loretta Hospital
645 S Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoaustincoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
New Illinois stay-at-home order takes effect May 1, Pritzker says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Citywide cloth mask drive begins Saturday in Chicago
Downstate Ill. rep. sues Pritzker for stay-at-home order
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Kane Co. offers some property relief, Will Co. residents still wondering
Stunning new numbers for COVID-19 cases in Illinois nursing homes
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Show More
Virtual beer festival aims to help brewers amid COVID-19
Forest preserves implement parking ban due to visitors disregarding social distancing guidelines
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, rainy Saturday
Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johsnon in 2nd round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News