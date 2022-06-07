lori lightfoot

'These people are guilty': Chicago Mayor Lightfoot criticized for bail comments

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being criticized for comments she made Monday when asked about the recent shootings of police officers.

She said defendants charged with violent crimes should never be released on bail before trial.

"Given the exacting standards the state's attorney has for charging a case, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, when those charges are brought, these people are guilty," Lightfoot said.

In response, the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, stated:

"It is sad to see a highly-trained lawyer and former prosecutor so badly mangle the meaning of our Constitution. A charge based solely on assertions of police often has proven unreliable in this City - as evidenced by the City's history of paying large settlements for CPD's role in wrongful convictions. The Mayor knows that. But what may be most troubling is the Mayor's on-going attack on bail reform. Individuals who have not been convicted of a crime are constitutionally entitled to an individualized determination about whether they can safely be released to the community. Bail reform returns people to their homes and jobs, allowing individuals and families to remain afloat. Seeking easy answers to political pressures about gun violence, the Mayor has repeatedly attacked bail reform, often with phony data. Mayor Lightfoot would be best served turning her energies to implementing real change in CPD and building relationships with community -essential steps for effective policing. Instead of searching for real solutions, she constantly searches for a scapegoat - whether it is the courts or youth across the City."
