Business

Lightfoot reiterates need for recreational marijuana consumption sites in first press conference of 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In her first news conference of 2020, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city has to move forward with her plan to create licensed consumption sites for recreational marijuana.

Lightfoot said recreational consumers need somewhere specifically for them.

READ MORE: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

EMBED More News Videos

Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.



"We have to give people a legitimate place where they can go and consume without worries about being evicted or something happening to them," she said.

The mayor said tobacco shops would be the first place to start.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana sales: Millions spent in 1st week, but supply shortages cause some concern

EMBED More News Videos

One week ago recreational marijuana went on sale legally in Illinois. Has business been good?



A Chicago City Council committee will discuss the proposal again next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopmarijuanalori lightfoot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News