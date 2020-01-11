Lightfoot reiterates need for recreational marijuana consumption sites in first press conference of 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5343615" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5827923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One week ago recreational marijuana went on sale legally in Illinois. Has business been good?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In her first news conference of 2020, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city has to move forward with her plan to create licensed consumption sites for recreational marijuana.Lightfoot said recreational consumers need somewhere specifically for them."We have to give people a legitimate place where they can go and consume without worries about being evicted or something happening to them," she said.The mayor said tobacco shops would be the first place to start.A Chicago City Council committee will discuss the proposal again next week.