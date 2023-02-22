Chicago mayoral election: Lightfoot under fire on multiple fronts with election 1 week away

With the Chicago mayoral election just one week away, Mayor Lori Lightfoot found herself under fire from multiple fronts Tuesday.

Anjanette Young offered a hug and an endorsement Tuesday to mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson. It came four years to the day when Chicago police wrongly raided Young's home, leaving her naked and handcuffed while officers searched her home in a case of a mistaken address.

Young is critical of Lightfoot for not living up to promises to hold officers involved accountable.

"I've had enough of the lies that have been told to me by our current mayor and so at this time, it's time for me to hold her accountable," Young said.

"We're going to pass the Anjanette Young Ordinance," Johnson said, "and we're going to ensure that the type of brutality, the errors of this police department, that we put an end to that."

Lightfoot said the city negotiated and settled a lawsuit with Young.

"She has a right to support anyone that she wants," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also felt the heat from one of her rivals four years ago: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, whose police officer brother Jaquine is a long haul COVID victim. He contracted the virus during the height of the pandemic, but was denied full disability benefits by the police pension board.

"I do 100 % hold her responsible because her handpicked appointees followed the direction of the mayor," Mendoza said, "and for her to say she did not give them direction to deny them COVID benefits is like saying the Pope is Presbyterian."

Lightfoot denied having any role or political influence in the decision and called the timing of Mendoza's complaint suspicious.

"I know that we're in a final week of a long campaign and you've heard me call this the silly season and we're probably on the silly season on steroids," Lightfoot said.

Another of Lightfoot's challengers, Jesus Chuy Garcia, campaigned at a diner in Pilsen Tuesday and also released his closing TV ad addressing his own son's gang struggles, looking for a last-minute connection with voters.

"We wanted to let them know that all of their stories deserved to be heard and shared and are legitimate," Garcia said.

Lightfoot said "the incumbent is always the piñata," and so she says the attacks come with the territory, but she remains confident about making the runoff.