Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce business expo returns to Streeterville in-person after 3 years

Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin are set to speak at the Latino business expo at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The only expo of its kind for Latino businesses in the Midwest is returning in-person after three years!

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its business expo, titled "Make the Connection Build Your Future."

It's happening Thursday, Oct. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and starts with a community breakfast.

SEE ALSO | Best Buddies Illinois celebrates 'Champion of the Year' at Harold Washington Library in Loop

Speakers include Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, among others.

Jaime di Paulo, president and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the in person return.

The event is free and registration is available until the day of the event.