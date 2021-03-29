Loretto Hospital to suspend CEO George Miller for 2 weeks without pay amid COVID vaccine controversy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loretto Hospital is taking new action against its CEO after a series of vaccination events for people who didn't yet qualify for one. It comes as the hospital defends itself against more controversy over alleged favoritism.
According to a spokeswoman for Loretto Hospital, CEO George Miller has been given a two-week suspension without pay.
However, the suspension has not been imposed yet. It has been postponed while they search for a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
RELATED: Loretto Hospital COO Dr. Anosh Ahmed resigns amid COVID vaccine controversy
Long before vaccines were readily available in Chicago, Loretto Hospital confirmed a former executive gave a batch of 10 doses to a well-connected doctor to privately vaccinate a family in the suburbs, including a terminally ill woman.
Dr. Ali Ahmed is the Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Health, the company that runs Loretto's clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the hospital, Dr. Ahmed asked for the doses on January 27 - when supply was still scarce - and received them January 29.
A spokesperson for Loretto said in a statement, in part: "....While information provided at the time deemed that these individuals were eligible per City vaccination guidelines, Loretto is no longer approving off site visits that aren't either hosted by the hospital or community partners and organizations."
RELATED: 72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital
"I think we're in week two of this story. It's not helping anybody, and it's in particular not helping people have confidence that the hospital is doing what it's sworn to do which is to really be a safe space for people on the West Side who need connection to high-quality health care," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
This is at least the sixth alleged incident where Loretto doled out doses of the vaccine to people connected to the hospital's executives.
RELATED: Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
Loretto apologized after its former chief operating officer ran an off-site vaccination clinic at Trump Tower in early February and another at hospital CEO George Miller's suburban church, and again after vaccinating Cook County judges and their spouses.
Block Club Chicago reported former COO Anosh Ahmed vaccinated employees at a high-end Gold Coast jewelry store, and resigned late last week after allegations of vaccinating staff at a Gold Coast steak house.
"I've had I think very productive conversations with members of the board, as well as the CEO, George Miller, before he was on his leave," Lightfoot said. "We're committed to helping Loretto get it right because they're so important to the West Side community, but I'm anxious to see what the results are."
After the city pulled Loretto's first-dose vaccine supply, Rush University Medical Center stepped in with a vaccination clinic solely for the Austin community Friday. But the damage to a community that's been ravaged by COVID19 may be difficult to repair.
RELATED: Loretto Hospital CEO under scrutiny for vaccinating 200 at Oak Forest church
Loretto Hospital to suspend CEO George Miller for 2 weeks without pay amid COVID vaccine controversy
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More