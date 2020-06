Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce cash assistance program for Chicago residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a cash assistance program.Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by the Resurrection Project for the announcement.On Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot announced that the city faced a projected budget shortfall of $700 million for this year. She said the city lost $175 million in March and April and that if COVID-19 cases surge again, the budget gap could widen even more.The city will also appropriate $1.13 billion for CARES Act grants toward the COVID-19 response. Mayor Lightfoot said that money is non-discretionary and can't be used for budget shortfalls.