Mayor Lightfoot to speak on launch of Utility Billing Relief program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will discuss the launch of Chicago's Utility Billing Relief Program at a press conference Monday afternoon.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Comptroller Reshma Soni and leadership from the non-profit CEDA for the 1 p.m. press conference.
Last week, Mayor Lightfoot announced new healthcare investments in the Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale neighborhoods as part of her Invest South/West initiative.
The investments were for the Healthy Lifestyle Hub in Auburn Gresham and the second is the new North Lawndale Surgical and Ambulatory Care Center at Mt. Sinai Hospital.
