Chicago Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot meets with top law enforcement officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, who takes office in May, met with some high-ranking law enforcement officials Monday afternoon.Lightfoot said the meeting allowed her and her team to sit down with top city and state leaders to ensure they are all on the same page as she prepares to take office.The meeting lasted a little over an hour and a half.Lightfoot said it was an opportunity to bring her philosophies to the table and to talk about a path for public safety going forward. She met with the U.S. and State's Attorney's office and top law enforcement brass, including Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Lightfoot said these meetings have been part of an ongoing process, with public safety being a top priority.The mayor-elect said they also addressed the incident from earlier this month in which hundreds of teenagers mobbed the downtown area. Thirty-one people were charged in disturbances.Lightfoot said that issue was a part of Monday's conversation and that city should have been better prepared.