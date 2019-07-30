Lori Loughlin's daughters break social media silence amid Varsity Blues court case

LOS ANGELES -- After months of silence on Instagram in the wake of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin's daughters have returned to wish their mother a happy birthday.The "Full House" actress turned 55 earlier this week. Olivia Jade, a 19-year-old social media star, shared a throwback photo with her 1.4 million followers. She wrote, "one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much."Her 20-year-old sister, Isabella Rose, wrote, "happy birthday mama. I love you"Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, plan to present a united front at their August 27 court appearance, ABC News reports. The couple is planning to wave their right to separate representation despite prosecutors' concerns that this would present a conflict of interest. In using the same lawyer, "they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively," according to new court filings.Officials have called Operation Varsity Blues the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department. Loughlin and Giannulli, who are among nearly 50 people named in the scandal, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as fake crew recruits.