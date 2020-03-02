Chad Daybell, stepdad of missing Idaho children, says 'kids are safe,' but refuses to elaborate

HONOLULU -- "The kids are safe." That is what Chad Daybell, the husband of the woman arrested over the disappearance of her two Idaho children, recently said to ABC News.

That confident response came just a few days after Daybell told ABC News he could not comment about the kids' conditions.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, have not been seen since September during a trip with their mother to Yellowstone National Park.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, is being held in a Hawaii jail under a $5 million bail on criminal charges related to deserting her children.

Daybell was seen leaving Hawaii over the weekend. On his way, he told ABC News "the kids are safe," but he refused to give any more details. His Hawaii neighbors said he told them the same thing.

RELATED | Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

Friends and family said they want to be believe Daybell when he says the children are safe, but they are also cautious. Investigators said both Daybell and Vallow have lied to investigators throughout this whole case.

JJ's grandfather Larry Woodcock said if the children are safe, where are they?

"Somebody has to step up and say, 'We see you; we know where he's at; we think we know where he's at,'" Woodcock said.

RELATED | Newly surfaced video shows mom of missing Idaho kids repeatedly visiting storage facility
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiidahomissing childrenu.s. & worldmother arrested
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News