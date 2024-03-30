WATCH LIVE

Powerball drawing nears $935 million jackpot that has been growing for months

37 consecutive drawings without powerball jackpot winner

Saturday, March 30, 2024 12:58PM
DES MOINES, Iow -- Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing larger and larger since the last winner nearly three months ago.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million makes it a rare jackpot. By making the top prizes hard to hit, jackpots can grow large and then attract more sales.

The $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
