Michigan Ave. Louis Vuitton store targeted by group of masked thieves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue was the target of a group of thieves Monday evening.Police said a group of five to six males entered the store in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue wearing masks and took various things from the store. Police did not say what kinds of items they took or how much those items are worth.Police said the group then fled northbound on Michigan in a black SUV.An investigation by Area Central detectives in ongoing. No one is currently in custody.