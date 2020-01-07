Michigan Ave. Louis Vuitton store targeted by group of masked thieves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said the Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue was the target of a group of thieves Monday evening.

Police said a group of five to six males entered the store in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue wearing masks and took various things from the store. Police did not say what kinds of items they took or how much those items are worth.

Police said the group then fled northbound on Michigan in a black SUV.

An investigation by Area Central detectives in ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago crimerobberychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News