Northbrook Louis Vuitton store robbed on same night Michigan Ave. store targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Louis Vuitton store in north suburban Northbrook was robbed Monday night, police said.The robbery took place on the same day as a similar robbery in Chicago on Michigan Avenue. In the Northbrook robbery, a group of five suspects, believed to be teenagers, entered the store at Northbrook Court at about 7:30 p.m. and grabbed approximately $20,000 worth of purses and ran out of the store.No one was injured. Witnesses told police that the suspects ran to a white sedan and fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lake Cook Road.Northbrook police have been in contact with Chicago police, but it is not known if the thefts are related.