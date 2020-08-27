hurricane laura

14-year-old Louisiana girl among 4 killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura

At least four people in Louisiana were killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl in Vernon Parish was the first reported fatality. The other deaths occurred in Jackson and Acadia parishes, but no other information was immediately available.

Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said search and rescue teams are still looking but so far have found no reports of widespread fatalities.

Abbott credited the evacuations of thousands of people for preventing deaths in Texas while Edwards said they are only beginning to assess the damage.

Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain and unleashed a wall of seawater that was originally predicted to push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border.

VIDEO: Hurricane Laura tears apart funeral home in Lake Charles
EMBED More News Videos

Harrowing eyewitness video shows wind from Hurricane Laura tearing apart a funeral home on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana overnight.



More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without power in the two states, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border. Forecasters had warned that the storm surge would be "unsurvivable" and the damage "catastrophic," though both governors said the storm surge appears to have been not as bad as they feared.

Abbott said the hurricane's storm surge hit the East Texas communities of Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange "pretty hard" overnight, and the eye of the hurricane has continued to move about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana state line.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura impacts Gulf Coast


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane laurasevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
What to do about utilities and house fires after a hurricane
People who didn't evacuate told 'Put Social Sec. number in pocket'
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago prisoner, attorney says
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on 4th night since police shooting
Wisconsin officials name officer who shot Jacob Blake
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
South Shore Drill Team thrills, engages Chicago youth
Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
Man shoves woman, 85, to ground, steals purse in River North robbery: CPD
Show More
How to request an Illinois mail-in ballot
Whiting mayor charged with wire, tax fraud
Woman missing 2015 shows up in Chicago ER
Antioch teen in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally at Kenosha protest
Chicago OEMC holding safety drill downtown Thursday
More TOP STORIES News