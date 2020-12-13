Illinois football news: Lovie Smith out as head coach after 5 seasons at U of I helm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- University of Illinois' football program announced Sunday that head coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties.Smith led the Illini program for five seasons, the university said in a tweet Sunday morning.He will not coach the team during its final game of the season.After Saturday's 28-10 loss to Northwestern, in five seasons Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record and 10-33 in the Big Ten, including a 2-5 mark in 2020.The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will launch a national search to look for Smith's successor.He was, andthrough 2023 in 2018.According to his last contract extension, Smith will be paid $2 million as he's pushed out the door by U of I, on top of a $5 million salary for this season. That is a 2020 total income of $7 million.Smith also coached for the Chicago Bears.