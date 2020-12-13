Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois football news: Lovie Smith out as head coach after 5 seasons at U of I helm

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- University of Illinois' football program fired head coach Lovie Smith Sunday with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.

Smith led the Illini program for five seasons, the university said in a tweet Sunday morning.



He will not coach the team during its final game of the season.

The Big Ten is scheduling one more game for its teams next week, but the opponents for the teams not playing for the conference title had not yet been revealed.

After Saturday's 28-10 loss to Northwestern, in five seasons Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record and 10-33 in the Big Ten, including a 2-5 mark in 2020.

The Illini made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last season after a thrilling comeback victory at Michigan State, but then dropped their last three games.

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will launch a national search to look for Smith's successor.

The school said offensive coordinator Rod Smith was elevated to acting head coach.

He was hired on in 2016, as Illinois' first Black head coach, and received a two-year extension through 2023 in 2018.

Smith's original deal was for six years and $21 million.

According to his last contract extension, Smith leaves with a 2020 total income of $6 million.

Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman praised Smith's integrity and "unshakeable leadership," especially this season during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program's current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in coach Smith's tenure," Whitman said in a release. "To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required."

While the 62-year-old Smith flopped with the Illini, he could attract some interest from NFL teams looking for help on the defensive side of the ball.

Smith spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, leading the team to three NFC North titles, a Super Bowl appearance and an 81-63 record. He also went 8-24 in two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was hired by Illinois.

He coached linebackers for the Bucs from 1996-2000 and served as the Rams' defensive coordinator from 2001-03.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschampaign urbanachicago bearsillinois fighting illiniuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ex-UIC men's basketball coach, Illinois Fighting Illini assistant Jimmy Collins dies at 74
College football Week 14 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes cancel Saturday's game vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Big Ten football overreactions: Michigan a title contender, Penn State overrated and Rutgers is decent?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,216 cases, 115 COVID-19 deaths
Little Village fatal hit-and-run reward raised to $25K
White House staffers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of general public
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
COVID vaccine: 16K doses to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center
Evanston man charged in teen's Lincoln Square shooting death: CPD
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold Sunday night
13 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
Not a 'blue state bailout': GOP governors say they need COVID relief too
More TOP STORIES News