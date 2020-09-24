Home & Garden

Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.

The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.

According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.

Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallslowesrecallgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy denies animal cruelty allegations
Chicago suburbs set trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches
Hundreds in Chicago protest Breonna Taylor decision
Boystown name change gets mixed reviews
Early voting underway in some Illinois counties
Jewel-Osco offering at-home COVID-19 test kits
Change Fest virtual film festival spotlights critical social issues
Show More
Mary Trump sues the president, family
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
IL reports 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
United first airline to launch COVID-19 testing for travelers
More TOP STORIES News