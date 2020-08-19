Loyola Ramblers

Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan Sister Jean to celebrate 101st birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan and team chaplain Sister Jean is turning 101 on August 21, 2020.

In a video chat Tuesday, Sister Jean said the one thing she looks forward to most is getting back on campus. But she said she'll follow the rules and wait for now. She shared a very important birthday wish-- she hopes students will adhere to social distancing.

To honor her special day, the university will host a virtual birthday party on Friday. Students, staff and alumni will share their birthday wishes. Since Sister Jean passionately believes no birthday is complete without cake, attendees are encouraged to bring their own cake and ice cream to the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
loyola ramblersbirthday
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOYOLA RAMBLERS
4 Midwest universities ready for students' return to campus this fall
Loyola Ramblers midfielder inspired by mom working COVID-19 front lines
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 100!
Sister Jean honored for her 100th birthday with LEGO statue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD change social media policies following privacy backlash
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
Navy Pier shutting down temporarily after Labor Day due to pandemic
Money stolen from IDES accounts preventable with added security
CPS releases final reopening framework for all-remote learning
Police seeking man wanted for indecent exposure on Near North Side, Gold Coast
Jill Biden, Bill Clinton to speak at DNC night 2: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
Lombard attorney honored 130 years later for role in women's suffrage
Wisconsin removed from Chicago COVID-19 emergency travel order
'Chariots of Fire' and 'Star Trek' star Ben Cross dies
More TOP STORIES News