Loyola student robbed 3 blocks from campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Loyola University students are on edge after a violent robbery near campus that university police did not notify them about.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some Loyola University students are on edge after a violent robbery near campus that university police did not notify them about.

The victim, a female student, said she was trying to enter her apartment near Devon and Lakewood Avenues Sept. 17 when she was approached by three men. The men took her cell phone and purse and then hit the woman over the head.

Students said they were not notified about the crime, which happened about three blocks from campus.

The school said the situation didn't meet the criteria for an alert.

Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyattackcollege studentstudent safetyRogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 2 teens fatally shot near 35th Street Red Line station
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense calls more witnesses on day 3 of their case
Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions in Willowbrook sickened family
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate daughter
5-month-old drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games: Police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and feeling like fall
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown moved out of ICU
Mom shot 12 times in Cincinnati rampage survived by playing dead
Shedd Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week
More News