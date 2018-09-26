Loyola student robbed 3 blocks from campus

Some Loyola University students are on edge after a violent robbery near campus that university police did not notify them about.The victim, a female student, said she was trying to enter her apartment near Devon and Lakewood Avenues Sept. 17 when she was approached by three men. The men took her cell phone and purse and then hit the woman over the head.Students said they were not notified about the crime, which happened about three blocks from campus.The school said the situation didn't meet the criteria for an alert.Chicago police are investigating.