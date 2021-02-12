Tennessee dog inherits $5 million in owner's will

SAN FRANCISCO -- You've heard the saying, "A dog is a man's best friend."A man from Nashville, Tennessee loved his dog so much, he made her the beneficiary of a trust fund.When Bill Dorris passed away late last year, his 8-year-old border collie Lulu inherited $5 million.Dorris' will named his friend, 88-year-old Martha Burton, as Lulu's official caretaker. The will also states that Burton will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.Burton said she often looked after Lulu while Dorris was away for business."I don't really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth," she said when asked about Dorris' decision. "He loved the dog."Burton said there's no way she and Lulu could ever spend the entire inheritance, but she joked that she'd like to try.She said she will make sure Lulu is happy and loved.