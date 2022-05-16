Lunar eclipse during Super Flower Blood Moon appears in Chicago sky

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Astronomy buffs were treated to a sight in the Chicago sky Sunday night.The so-called "Super Flower Blood Moon" coincided with a lunar eclipse.The reddish color or "Blood" moon comes when the lunar orbit comes closest to the Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter in the sky.It is called the "Flower Moon" for coming during the month of May and it's a "Super Moon" because it is close to the Earth.The next total lunar eclipse will occur on Nov. 8. After that, another total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 13, 2025.