Total lunar eclipse appears in Chicago sky; last one for 3 years

A total lunar eclipse won't happen again until 2025

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 12:42PM
A lunar eclipse appeared in the sky above Chicago Tuesday morning as the moon passed into the Earth's shadow.

The total lunar eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours - the farther west, the better - and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

Totality lasted nearly 1 1/2 hours - from 4:16 a.m. to 5:41 a.m. Central Time- as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun.

Known as a blood moon, it appeared a reddish-orange from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon was 242,740 miles away, according to NASA scientists.

It's the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won't be until 2025.

WLS contributed to this report.

