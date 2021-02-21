WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

Our Chicago: Lunar New Year celebrations aim to boost Chinatown

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

Lunar New Year will take on special significance this year as it aims to boost neighborhood businesses devastated by the pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lunar New Year is celebrated by millions around the world.With the pandemic, those festivities have been scaled down this year.But there is a public celebration taking place today in Chicago's Chinatown.It will take on a special significance as it aims to boost neighborhood businesses devastated by the pandemic.At the same time, there's been a rise in crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the pandemic.Here to talk about all of this are Gene Lee, with Chicago Chinatown Special Events, Patrick McShane, President of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Paul Luu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese American Service League, and Eric Kwok, he's CEO of Best Food Services and a member of CASL's Board of Directors.For more information regarding violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders: