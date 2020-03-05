Community & Events

Stars of the traveling dinosaur show 'Jurassic Quest' made a visit to Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patients at Lurie Children's Hospital got a blast from prehistoric past with a visit from a baby T-rex.

Some of the stars of the traveling dinosaur show "Jurassic Quest" visited with kids and their families Wednesday.

Patients got to meet a baby T-rex from the show and learn all about dinosaurs from Safari Sarah and fossil expert Marty.

"Jurastic Quest" is the largest interactive traveling dinosaur show in North America.

The dino-centric show is open to the public Friday through Sunday at Navy Pier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierchildrenhospitaldinosaursnavy pierscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News