Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in cold with ice-encrusted feet

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing temperatures

WORCESTER, Massachusetts --
A 2-year-old is back home safe in Massachusetts after wandering out of her home in 15 degree weather.

A Lyft driver spotted her in a parking lot around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"She was barefoot, had no jacket, coat, nothing. The only thing she had on for protection was sweat pants and a T-shirt. And so I picked her up, wrapped her in my jacket the best I could," Lyft driver Ashton Mazek said.

The girl's feet were covered in sand and ice. Police say she wandered out the home while her grandmother slept.

"There's just like sand and ice just encrusted on her feet. No shoes, no socks. So we got her in and we tried to get all the ice off her that we could. And then we wrapped her in a towel and a blanket," Mazek's mother said.

The toddler was checked out at a hospital, and is doing okay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddleru.s. & worldlyftMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for extreme cold
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Trump tweets after Roger Stone arrest in Russia probe
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
Watch: Deer takes flying leap over dog outside home
Show More
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
New hangar opens at O'Hare Airport
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
More News