Lyft driver shot, killed while sitting in car in Back of the Yards

A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat in the backseat of a car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting occurred at about 11:31 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street, police said.

Several people approached and fire shots as she sat in her car. Investigators believe the woman was caught in the crossfire.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.

Ride-sharing company Lyft confirmed that the woman was a driver for the service. The company said it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

No one else was hurt. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
