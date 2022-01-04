Lyft must do more to protect drivers, lawyer says after driver, passengers shot at in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney for a Lyft driver claims the company left his client to fend for himself after a gunman shot at the driver and his two passengers, shattering his car's back window, in Woodlawn on the South Side last month.Attorney Bryant Greening released two videos he said were taken by the driver's dashboard camera early on Dec. 19. They show the driver speeding through traffic as he repeatedly tries to contact Lyft's emergency team, then ducking along with the two backseat passengers as shots are fired from an SUV.No one was hit by the gunfire, but the driver was later beaten by friends of the passengers when he dropped them off, according to the videos.Lyft released a statement Tuesday evening, saying, "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply concerning. We have been in touch with the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."Greening said he plans to file a lawsuit against the company "in the coming weeks."The driver does not want to be identified, Greening said.The 52-year-old driver's dashcam video starts when he picked up two passengers near the University of Chicago. One female passenger can be seen slouched down in the back seat, whispering on her cell phone. Another passenger, who you can't see on the video, is hiding on the floor of the car.Within 30 seconds, an SUV behind the Lyft pulls up alongside them and someone begins firing shots.Bullets shatter the windshield and startle the driver and both passengers, though none of them are struck."Go, go, go can you go fast please," one of the passengers screams over and over, according to the video.As he speeds off, the driver notifies Lyft's emergency team through the ride-share's app, as he's been trained to do, Greening said. "Help me. Call police," he tells a safety agent."You can actually see in that video that my client is on the phone," Greening said. "Thinking quickly, he followed his training from Lyft to contact their emergency hotline immediately so that the authorities could be notified, and the vehicle could be tracked therefore help provided."As the driver keeps going, the SUV keeps following."Eventually he makes it to the destination with the passengers in his car, hoping and believing that the police are going to be there waiting for him," said Greening.But there are no police in the 6500-block of South King Drive. The passengers bail out of his car and then two to three men punch the male driver over and over again before he's able to speed off, with shattered windows and a badly beaten face.Greening said one of the passengers may also have been involved.Police confirmed that they are investigating the shooting and the beating, but released no other details.Greening said Lyft never notified police on its own, and the company has not offered support for any injuries to the driver or damage to his car."The dash cam footage is Exhibit A on how ride-share companies fail their drivers," Greening said. "Lyft promised that there were systems in place to protect drivers from violent attacks, but when push came to shove, our client was ducking bullets and taking fists to the face."Greening said his client intends to seek compensation for medical costs, lost wages, pain and suffering and emotional distress.