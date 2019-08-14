Lyft fined for not alerting Chicago about suspended driver who allegedly killed cab driver

RELATED: Family of slain cabbie files suit against Uber and the driver involved
Lyft admitted it violated Chicago municipal code requiring ride-share companies to notify the city when they deactivate drivers. City officials say the ordinance is intended to flag dangerous drivers so they can't work for other companies.
Lyft was hit with the maximum penalty for failing to report it deactivated driver Fangqi Lu for punching a passenger in July 2018.
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Lu was working for Uber on Sept. 2, 2018 when he got into an argument with Anis Tungekar, a 64-year-old taxi driver. Attorney Michael Gallagher, who represents Tungekar's family, said Lu kicked the victim in the head causing him to fall unconscious and die.
Chicago police issued a warrant for Lu's arrest in Tungekar's killing, but officials say he has fled to China.