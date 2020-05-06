CHICAGO (WLS) -- At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyft paused Shared Rides to help slow the spread of the virus, removing Lyft's most affordable ride option.
To provide Chicagoans with a more affordable ride option during COVID-19, Lyft launched a new product feature called "Wait & Save" on Tuesday, May 5.
In Chicago, nearly 30% of Lyft rides start or end in a low-income area and rides to essential locations (defined as supermarkets, convenience stores, police stations, drugstores, pharmacies, laundromats and banks) have increased 110% since the start of the pandemic, Lyft officials said.
"Wait & Save" rides will cost less than a standard Lyft ride, and in exchange, riders will wait between 5 and 40 minutes to be picked up.
For more information visit: www.lyft.com.
Coronavirus Chicago: Lyft launches 'Wait and Save' option to offer cheaper rates amid pandemic
LYFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News