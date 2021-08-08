Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels shows after guitarist tests positive for COVID

CANTON, Ohio -- Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal, according to a band statement."Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment," the statement said.Jimmie Allen, who was the opening act, has extended his set list to open the show. He performs a duet with Paisley on the current hit "Freedom Was a Highway."The band also suspended shows in Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; and Cullman, Alabama, with the Aug. 13 show in Atlanta rescheduled for Oct. 23.