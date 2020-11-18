kidnapping

Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert, police say

Man due in court Wednesday, Bridgeview police say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lyons man faces aggravated kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle earlier this week in southwest suburban Bridgeview, with a 4-year-old boy inside.

Rudy Gutierrez, 28, was identified as a suspect in the incident and taken into custody early Tuesday, Bridgeview police said. He was later charged with aggravated kidnapping, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday for the boy after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road around 5:35 p.m.

The boy was carried by his father out of Swedish Covenant Hospital Tuesday morning after he was checked by doctors overnight.

The boy gave a shy wave to the cameras.

His parents declined to talk on-camera, but his aunt spoke on behalf of the family.

"We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted," she said. "We're just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers. Thank you so much."

Police said the boy's father went inside the convenience store for pizza and left him sleeping in the backseat of the family's Oldsmobile minivan when someone stole the vehicle with the boy inside.

"Please, it's a 4-year-old boy who's innocent," his aunt said. "We just want him home safely."

Bridgeview police Cmdr. David Case said the vehicle was spotted in Chicago in the Marquette Park area by a police license-plate reader around 7:05 p.m., but it was unclear if the boy was inside.

"He is very shy, and so he's scared of strangers, people he doesn't know," said the boy's mother. "And so I'm praying, praying he's in the car safe and sleeping and that I'll see him very soon."

Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania said the boy was found safe in Chicago.

Gutierrez is due in court Wednesday morning. He was known to frequently be in the area of the gas station and was also issued a parole violation warrant, police said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeviewchicagomarquette parklyonschild abductionkidnappingamber alertstolen car
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
Amber alert canceled, boy inside stolen van found safe
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Michigan governor alleged kidnapping plot had Election Day deadline: Feds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions announced for IL, 12,601 new cases reported
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Bulls set to pick 4th in Wednesday's NBA Draft
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Show More
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News