Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert, police say

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lyons man faces aggravated kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle earlier this week in southwest suburban Bridgeview, with a 4-year-old boy inside.Rudy Gutierrez, 28, was identified as a suspect in the incident and taken into custody early Tuesday, Bridgeview police said. He was later charged with aggravated kidnapping, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card.Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday for the boy after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road around 5:35 p.m.The boy was carried by his father out of Swedish Covenant Hospital Tuesday morning after he was checked by doctors overnight.The boy gave a shy wave to the cameras.His parents declined to talk on-camera, but his aunt spoke on behalf of the family."We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted," she said. "We're just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers. Thank you so much."Police said the boy's father went inside the convenience store for pizza and left him sleeping in the backseat of the family's Oldsmobile minivan when someone stole the vehicle with the boy inside."Please, it's a 4-year-old boy who's innocent," his aunt said. "We just want him home safely."Bridgeview police Cmdr. David Case said the vehicle was spotted in Chicago in the Marquette Park area by a police license-plate reader around 7:05 p.m., but it was unclear if the boy was inside."He is very shy, and so he's scared of strangers, people he doesn't know," said the boy's mother. "And so I'm praying, praying he's in the car safe and sleeping and that I'll see him very soon."Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania said the boy was found safe in Chicago.Gutierrez is due in court Wednesday morning. He was known to frequently be in the area of the gas station and was also issued a parole violation warrant, police said.