Police in southwest suburban Lyons say they found a body in the trunk of a car that belongs to a man reported missing.The car belongs to 62-year-old Paresh Jhobalia, who was last seen in Downers Grove on Nov. 10, according to authorities. He was reported missing by family members.The Cook County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the body in the trunk.Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyons Police Department at 708-447-1225.